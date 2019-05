Have your say

The Conservatives lost a seat in Hampton Vale after deselecting the sitting councillor.

Dave King was not chosen by the party to stand again, and his place was taken by former environment cabinet member Nigel North who was defeated by Liberal Democrat Chris Wiggin.

The Tories hold the other seats in the ward.

Waheed Fazal (Labour) - 269

Daniel Laycock (Green) - 63

Nigel North (Conservative) - 252

Chris Wiggin (Lib Dem) - 593

Turnout: 26.1%