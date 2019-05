Have your say

The Conservatives continue to hold all three seats in Stanground South after a straightforward win for Brian Rush.

Cllr Rush, who has been a councillor since 2000, won by nearly 400 votes.

Sue Johnson (Labour) - 364

Jon Phillipson Brown (Green) - 119

Brian Rush (Conservative) - 758

Jade Seager (Lib Dem) - 84

Sam Wall (UKIP) - 287

Turnout: 24.14%