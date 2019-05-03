Peterborough council elections 2019: Narrow win for Conservatives in Fletton and Woodston

The Conservatives secured a narrow win in Fletton and Woodston.
Louise Coles took the seat by 71 votes from Labour’s Jo Johnson, who was previously a councillor in East ward.
Sitting councillor Lucia Serluca (Conservative), a former cabinet member, was not seeking re-election.
The Conservatives now hold two seats in the ward, while Labour hold one.
Chris Chamberlain (UKIP) - 299
Louise Coles (Conservative) - 661
Jo Johnson (Labour and Cooperative Party) - 590
Paula Martin (Green) - 210
Nicola Mills (Lib Dem) - 154
Jack Penny (Our Nation) - 33
Turnout: 26.9%