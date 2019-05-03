Peterborough council elections 2019: Narrow win for Conservatives in Fletton and Woodston

Have your say

The Conservatives secured a narrow win in Fletton and Woodston.

Louise Coles took the seat by 71 votes from Labour’s Jo Johnson, who was previously a councillor in East ward.

Louise Coles

Sitting councillor Lucia Serluca (Conservative), a former cabinet member, was not seeking re-election.

The Conservatives now hold two seats in the ward, while Labour hold one.

Chris Chamberlain (UKIP) - 299

Louise Coles (Conservative) - 661

Jo Johnson (Labour and Cooperative Party) - 590

Paula Martin (Green) - 210

Nicola Mills (Lib Dem) - 154

Jack Penny (Our Nation) - 33

Turnout: 26.9%