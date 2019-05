Have your say

Labour took the vacant seat in East ward.

The seat was open after the resignation of Matthew Mahabadi (Labour and Co-operative).

Shabina Qayyum (second from left)

Shabina Qayyum gave Labour a second seat in the ward. The other seat is held by the Conservatives.

Alex Airey (Green) - 183

Stuart Clark (Lib Dems) - 218

Muhammad Ikram (Conservative) - 763

Shabina Qayyum (Labour) - 1,086

Turnout: 32.7%