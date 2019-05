Have your say

Labour took a first seat in Orton Longueville.

Heather Skibsted narrowly defeated Conservative Gavin Elsey who was formerly cabinet member for waste and street scene.

Heather Skibsted (middle)

Mr Elsey had only held the seat since winning a by-election last August

The ward now has two Conservative councillors and one Labour councillor.

Sharon Bellamy (Green) - 368

Vincent Carroll (Lib Dem) - 127

Gavin Elsey (Conservative) - 666

Heather Skibsted (Labour and Cooperative) - 697

Graham Whitehead (UKIP) - 372

Turnout: TBC