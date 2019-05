Have your say

The cabinet member for growth, planning, housing and economic development cruised to a big win in Glinton and Castor.

Peter Hiller won by more than 1,000 votes from his nearest challenger to keep the Conservative stranglehold on the seat.

Cllr Peter Hiller (left)

Claire Bysshe (Lib Dem) - 254

Greg Guthrie (Green) - 224

Peter Hiller (Conservative) - 1,332

Lorna Richardson (Labour) - 186

Turnout: TBC