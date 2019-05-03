Peterborough council elections 2019: Greens win again in Orton Waterville

Have your say

The Green Party won again in Orton Waterville.

A year after Julie Howell became the party’s first ever Peterborough city councillor, she was joined by Nicola Day who won by nearly 1,100 votes from Conservative incumbent and former cabinet member June Stokes.

Julie Howell and Nicola Day celebrate

Ms Day is the party’s parliamentary candidate for North West Cambridgeshire.

There are now two Green councillors and one Tory in the ward.

Janet Armstrong (Labour) - 172

Nicola Day (Green) - 1,819

Rory Roberson (Lib Dem) - 61

June Stokes (Conservative) - 788

Turnout: 40.19%