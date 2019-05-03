Peterborough council elections 2019: Former Lib Dem loses out to old party in Gunthorpe

Have your say

A former Liberal Democrat councillor lost out to her old party in Gunthorpe.

Julia Davidson, who was representing Labour, ended up coming fourth. She had been a councillor since 2012.

Sandra Bond (right) celebrates

Sandra Bond took the seat.

Joseph Wells, the Green candidate for the upcoming by-election in Peterborough, was last.

There are now two Lib Dems and one Labour councillor in the ward.

Sandra Bond (Lib Dem Focus Team) - 1,051

Ruta Dalton (Conservative) - 812

Julia Davidson (Labour) - 221

Peter O’Dell (UKIP) - 223

Joseph Wells (Green) - 87

Turnout: 37.4%