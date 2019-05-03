Peterborough council elections 2019: Former Lib Dem loses out to old party in Gunthorpe

A former Liberal Democrat councillor lost out to her old party in Gunthorpe.
Julia Davidson, who was representing Labour, ended up coming fourth. She had been a councillor since 2012.
Sandra Bond took the seat.
Joseph Wells, the Green candidate for the upcoming by-election in Peterborough, was last.
There are now two Lib Dems and one Labour councillor in the ward.
Sandra Bond (Lib Dem Focus Team) - 1,051
Ruta Dalton (Conservative) - 812
Julia Davidson (Labour) - 221
Peter O’Dell (UKIP) - 223
Joseph Wells (Green) - 87
Turnout: 37.4%