Former leader of Peterborough City Council John Peach failed to regain his seat in Park ward.

Former Mayor of Peterborough Mr Peach, who was booed by Labour members, pushed Labour’s Ikra Yasin close but missed out.

Ikra Yasin

The seat was vacant after the resignation of Labour’s Richard Ferris.

Once again Labour hold all three seats in the ward.

Ian Hardman (Lib Dem) - 151

John Peach (Conservative) - 1,343

Fiona Radic (Green) - 184

Ikra Yasin (Labour) - 1,473

Turnout: 46.4%