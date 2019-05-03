Peterborough council elections 2019: Dominant win for Conservatives in Eye, Thorney & Newborough

It was a dominant win for the Conservatives in Eye, Thorney and Newborough.
Steve Allen, cabinet adviser to the leader, romped home with a majority of 900 votes.
Mary Herdman, who stood for UKIP at the 2015 General Election in Peterborough, was the only SDP candidate on the night. She came fourth out of six candidates.
Michael Alexander (Green) - 172
Steve Allen (Conservative) - 1,254
Mary Herdman (Social Democratic Party) - 187
Wendy Smith (Labour) - 325
Christopher Stow (Lib Dem) - 84
Nigel Walls (UKIP) - 351
Turnout: TBC