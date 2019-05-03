Peterborough council elections 2019: Dominant win for Conservatives in Eye, Thorney & Newborough

Have your say

It was a dominant win for the Conservatives in Eye, Thorney and Newborough.

Steve Allen, cabinet adviser to the leader, romped home with a majority of 900 votes.

Mary Herdman, who stood for UKIP at the 2015 General Election in Peterborough, was the only SDP candidate on the night. She came fourth out of six candidates.

Michael Alexander (Green) - 172

Steve Allen (Conservative) - 1,254

Mary Herdman (Social Democratic Party) - 187

Wendy Smith (Labour) - 325

Christopher Stow (Lib Dem) - 84

Nigel Walls (UKIP) - 351

Turnout: TBC