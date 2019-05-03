Peterborough Conservative chairman calls on Theresa May to resign as he admits Brexit played part in Tories losing control of council

The chairman of the Peterborough Conservative Association believes Theresa May should resign as he admitted Brexit played a part in the Tories losing control of the city council.

The Conservatives lost their majority on the 60 seat council after tonight’s local elections, going down from 31 seats to 28.

Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald held onto West ward

However, Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald admitted the picture could have been much bleaker for his party which expects to remain in power thanks to the support of the Werrington First group’s three councillors.

Cllr Fitzgerald, who is also the council’s deputy leader, is one of a number of party association chairman who has signed a letter calling on the Prime Minister to “consider her position” due to her handling of Brexit.

He said: “Sadly, and with some reluctance, I don’t think she will be the solution to the problems.

“I have a great deal of respect for the Prime Minister, but I don’t think we will get to where we want to go with her at the helm.”

Reflecting on the local elections, Cllr Fitzgerald acknowledged Brexit had been a factor, with the Lib Dems gaining two seats and UKIP gaining votes.

The cabinet member for integrated adult social care and health, who retained is seat in West ward, added: “Overall the result could have been worse. The main thing is the Conservatives will still be the largest single party on the council and will still be running the council.

“We live to fight another day.

“I think Brexit has played a part in the rise of the Liberal Democrats in being the party of Remain. A few people switched to Lib Dem for that reason.

“It’s like Game of Thrones - the Night King will go through Peterborough and raise his hands and UKIP is risen from the dead.

“The Conservatives deliver good value for services, we just have to get the message out there. It’s maybe doing a better job of that. We will take stock of how we are communicating that message to Peterborough people and maybe take a different approach.”

