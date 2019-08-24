Peterborough community centre repossessed after bill is unpaid

A community centre has been repossessed by the city council after water bills were not paid.

The Walton Community Centre in Mountsteven Avenue was being run by the Walton Community Association - but now Peterborough City Council have taken over the running of the centre after the association ‘breached their lease responsibilities.’

The centre is home to a number of groups and clubs - from mums and babies groups to the location of councillor surgeries.

The centre is still closed, as the water supply has been disconnected because water bills were not paid.

A number of repairs at the facility are also needed.

The council is now working with the groups who use the facility, and are hoping to re-open it as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Peterborough City Council said: “We have taken back possession of Walton Community Centre as a result of the association who previously occupied the venue breaching their lease responsibilities.

“Moving forward, our Community Capacity team will continue to liaise with groups who use the community centre, and help them to find other premises so they can continue to operate.

“We will then review various options regarding the building’s future.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Nick Sandford, who represents the Paston and Walton Ward, said the centre was vital for the community.

He said: “I know there have been a few concerns about the state of the centre and repairs that needed doing to it, as well as the bills not being paid.

“There are so many groups that use the centre, and it is important for a lot of people in Walton. I hold my surgeries there.

“It is important the centre is back open as soon as possible.”

The city council has not yet set a date for when the community centre would be re-opened.