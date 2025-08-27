Peterborough City Councillor quits Labour to become independent
Councillor Nicola Jenkins, who represents the Bretton ward, posted on Facebook that she had left the party, saying she found it ‘challenging’ to follow the party line.
Cllr Jenkins, who was first elected to the council in May 2024, said: “After months of careful reflection, I have made the difficult decision to resign from the Labour group and continue my role as a councillor in an independent capacity.
"It has become increasingly challenging to follow a party line that often prioritises political narratives over the best interests of my ward and Peterborough as a whole.
"I feel I can no longer continue under such restrictive conditions.
"It remains a great honour to serve as a councillor, and I want to express my gratitude to the Labour members who supported me, and helped me get elected.
"Being born and raised in this city, I have witnessed changes, that, unfortunately, have not always been for the better.
"However, I remain hopeful that through open scrutiny, independent collaboration and genuine representation, I can play a positive role in shaping a better future for Peterborough.
"I look forward to continuing to work with residents, community groups, and fellow councillors, to ensure that the voices of people are heard and acted upon – without compromise.”
The move means there are 16 members of the Labour Party on the city council (15 members of Labour and Cooperative Party and one Labour Party), 11 members of the Conservative Party, 11 members of Peterborough First, nine independents, eight Liberal Democrats, and five members of the Green Party.
In June, The Peterborough Telegraph revealed that more than a quarter of current city councillors previously represented a different party to the one they were currently affiliated to.
At the time, current Leader of Peterborough City Council – and Leader of the Labour Party – cllr Dennis Jones said was asked why he believed there had been so many defections – he said he didn’t know but assured that he was “man and boy Labour” and it would “take a lot” for him to ever switch parties.
Cllr Christian Hogg, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, claimed Peterborough’s political state was in a “greater flux” than it had ever been.
He added: “That’s not just a Peterborough issue, that’s a countrywide issue. I think residents are fed up with the established parties in the main.
“What has happened in the past is people have kind of towed the line because they didn’t want to get chucked out of their party. Whereas I think the consequences of that are not as great as they used to be.
“For example, there are many examples of people going independent and being able to carry on and represent their residents in just as good a way as they did under a party banner.
List of defected Peterborough councillors
Some councillors on the list were elected in the party which they currently sit, but had switched in recent years, while others have defected since they were elected.
Peterborough First
Cllr Ray Bisby, former Conservative
Cllr Gavin Elsey, former Conservative
Cllr Mohammed Farooq, former Conservative
Cllr Saqib Farooq, former Conservative
Cllr Chris Harper, former Conservative
Cllr Peter Hiller, former Conservative
Cllr Brian Rush, former Conservative
Independents
Cllr Simon Barkham, former Liberal Democrat
Cllr Daisy Blakemore-Creedon, former Labour
Cllr Amjad Iqbal, former Labour
Cllr Kirsty Knight, former Green
Cllr Mark Ormston, former Peterborough First
Cllr Julie Stevenson, former Green
Cllr Nicola Jenkins, former Labour
Green Party
Cllr Imtiaz Ali, former Labour
Cllr Mohammed Rangzeb, former Conservative
Cllr Heather Skibsted, former Labour