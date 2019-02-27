Peterborough City Council survey asks: ‘What do you want us to do?’

Peterborough City Council has undertaken a survey of 3,000 households, asking the owners: “What do you want us to do?”

The results, published shortly, come in the lead up to next week’s Full Council meeting where the Conservative cabinet hopes to see its budget ratified.

Cllr Peter Hiller, cabinet member for growth, planning, housing and economic development, said at Monday’s cabinet meeting: “Householders have already expressed their confidence in what we are doing, but it is always a good policy to ask people what they want of their council, rather than simply guess.

“The people of Peterborough have told us that they are very proud of our city’s environmental achievements and how we have promoted green spaces and clean air. Residents and businesses I have spoke to have congratulated this administration for the work we already do, and want to share in our vision for the future.”

The comments came alongside strategic decisions for both commercial and corporate strategy for 2019-2021.

Cllr David Seaton, cabinet member for resources, said: “This council has put outcomes for citizens at the heart of its strategy programme for several years now.

“For the past three years we have been working towards seven strategic priorities, but this year we want to refresh that approach and focus on just three outcomes.

“They will be: ‘pride in our communities and environment’, ‘first rate futures for our children, young people and quality support for our adults and elderly’, and finally ‘better jobs and quality homes’.”