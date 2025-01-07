Peterborough City Council staff prepare for strike action as union awaits pay offer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

GMB Union says ‘members’ patience is already at breaking point’

Peterborough City Council staff are prepared to take industrial action if their employer fails to put forward a suitable pay offer.

GMB Union has held talks with Peterborough Limited, a company wholly owned by the city council, over an increase in pay for its staff.

These staff members work in services including waste management, street cleaning, libraries, museums, and leisure centres.

The Union says strike action is possible

The union claims that Peterborough Limited is yet to offer a suitable pay increase that reflects the work its staff carry out.

Gordon White, regional organiser at GMB Union, said: “The employer has indicated that there is another offer to be put on the table, but the early indications are that it’s not going to be much more money than was already discussed.

“We will be meeting with the employer to see exactly what it is that’s on the table that we can put to our members.”

The union claims that frustration is brewing amongst staff members as Peterborough Limited is supposedly pointing to Peterborough City Council, blaming them for the lack of funding.

Members have formed a strike committee and are getting ready to take industrial action, should the talks fail.

Mr White added: “The members’ patience is already at breaking point.

“The next step will be a formal ballot, but we’re doing everything we can to avoid that.

“Our members are bumping along on National Living Wage. They are caught in the middle to be honest.

“The majority of our membership is out and about on the ground but even members up at Flag Fen and in the libraries deal with things most of us wouldn’t even realise.

“A job with the council used to come with a sensible wage that you could run a household on, but now a lot of these employees could go and earn a lot more money stacking shelves in a supermarket.”

A spokesperson for Peterborough Limited said: “Peterborough Limited highly value its staff and the work they do to deliver services in the city and we remain committed to continuing talks with the Unions.

“Our pay offer of 3.67 per cent is above inflation (currently 2.6 per cent) and will see our lowest paid workers having a 49.3 per cent pay rise since the company started operation in 2019.

“We have committed all the funding we have in our pay rise budget into the offer.

“Our funding is predominately driven from Peterborough City Council, who like all local authorities continue to see unprecedented pressure on its resources and finances, as such we are committed to support Peterborough City Council through delivering a balanced budget.”