Peterborough City Council reveals office closure dates

Residents are advised that Peterborough City Council is closing its offices over the Christmas and New Year period.

While the main council offices, including the Town Hall and Bayard Place, will be closed from noon on Friday (December 22) to Tuesday January (2) inclusive, support for key services will be maintained throughout this period.

During the Christmas closure period no face-to-face services will be available at Bayard Place or the Town Hall.

Call centre:

The council’s call centre will open from Wednesday, December 27 to Friday, December 29 between the hours of 9am and 5pm. Staff will be available to answer queries on bin and bulky waste collections and other environmental issues and take reports of fly-tipping, graffiti and abandoned vehicles.

The call centre will also answer register office queries as usual during this time - for example, registering births, marriages and deaths as well as citizenship and nationality checking service calls.

The council tax and benefit advice lines will be closed over this period.

If you need to contact the call centre call 01733 747474 then select the relevant option.

Adult social care support:

An emergency service is available by calling 01733 747474 and selecting option 4.

Children’s social care:

An emergency service is available by calling 01733 864170 or 01733 864180.

No other enquiry types can be handled during this period.

The call centre will return to its usual 8am to 6pm opening hours on Tuesday, January 2. The Bayard Place reception and Town Hall will re-open from 8.45am on the same day.