Peterborough City Council leader Shabina Qayyum has voiced her support for a local government restructure proposal put forward by two local MPs as business cases continue development.

Local Government Reorganisation (LGR), which will be implemented from April 2028, will replace current district, county and city councils, as well as existing unitary authorities such as Peterborough, with single-tier unitary councils.

It means residents will get all their council services – like bin collections, housing support, roads maintenance or social care – through one organisation.

The seven councils in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have worked together to identify three viable options for the new unitary authorities, with a fourth proposal (Option D) later put forward by Labour MPs for Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire Andrew Pakes and Sam Carling.

The proposals include:

Option A

North – Peterborough, Fenland, Huntingdonshire

South – East Cambs, South Cambs, Cambridge City

Option B

Horseshoe – Peterborough, Fenland, Hunts, East Cambs

Greater Cambs – South Cambs, Cambridge City

Option C

East – Peterborough, Fenland, East Cambs

West – Hunts, South Cambs, Cambridge City

Option D

Greater Peterborough – Peterborough, West Hunts

Mid Cambs – Fenland, East Hunts, East Cambs

Greater Cambs – South Cambs, Cambridge City

“My main consideration will be that Peterborough gets the focus and attention that it needs"

Business cases for the proposals, which are being developed by different councils, must be submitted by the government’s deadline of November 28.

The government will then consult further before it ultimately makes a final decision on which new arrangements are put into place.

Peterborough City Council’s Labour leader Cllr Qayyum said: “Different options are under consideration but there is a lot of merit in a Greater Peterborough authority which builds on our heritage but brings in new areas as well – a bigger authority but with Peterborough at its heart.

“This would mean a Greater Peterborough alongside a rural council in Cambridgeshire, better able to focus on the needs of those areas.

“Officers have been tasked with developing this into a full business case, carrying out the research necessary to determine the benefits and disadvantages.

“Once completed, this business case, as well as the others being developed, will be considered by members prior to their submission to government.

“My main consideration will be that Peterborough gets the focus and attention that it needs, and can operate in a financially sustainable way, as part of any new arrangement.”

Thousands have their say

Between June 19 and July 20, a total of 3,406 people took part in a county-wide engagement survey to share their views on LGR which is the biggest shake-up of local government since the 1970s.

The engagement survey, which was supported by a series of focus groups, revealed a strong appetite for reorganisation if it improved services (84% of responses).

Respondents were clear that reorganisation must safeguard rural representation and identity as well as deliver tangible benefits, such as investing in services and being quicker in responding to residents.

People who took part also said the unitary councils’ top three priorities should be having local councillors who understand their area, simplifying access to services, and increasing the transparency and accountability of local government decision-making.

Cllr Qayyum added: “I’d like to thank everyone across our city who took the time to comment as part of the recent Local Government Reorganisation engagement exercise.

“It’s the biggest shake-up of local government in a generation and therefore it is important that we involve all our residents in the redesign of how services will be provided as part of a new arrangement of councils across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.”

Feedback from the survey will help to inform the business cases for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough which are currently being developed.

All seven councils will discuss the final response they will be providing to government at public meetings before the government’s November’s deadline.