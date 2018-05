PETERBOROUGH CITY COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Werrington First hold Werrington

Werrington First group leader Steve Lane held onto his seat in Werrington.

The result means the group hold all three seats in the ward.

The local elections count at the KingsGate Conference Centre

"I'm very, very pleased - it's been a hard day.

"It's going to be more of the same - we don't do politics. We just look to do what the public want us to."

Result:

Steve LANE (Werrington First) - 1,420

Ruta DALTON (Conservative) - 467

Sandra BOND (Liberal Democrat) - 310

Suzanne Marie WHITE (Labour) - 291

Roger PROUDFOOT (Green) - 102

June KENNEDY (UKIP) - 76

Turnout: 33.8%