PETERBOROUGH CITY COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Surprise Conservative win in Bretton

The Conservatives pulled off a surprise win by taking a seat in Bretton.

Scott Warren ended the dominance of Labour in the ward by defeating Jo Johnson who had moved from East to try and win the seat after Ann Sylvester did not seek re-election.

Scott Warren (second from right) after his victory

Mr Warren said: "I'm pleased because of the hard work my team has put in. It's been three years of hard work."

Result

Scott WARREN (Conservative) - 851

Jo JOHNSON (Labour) - 824

Graham WHITEHEAD (UKIP) - 188

Simon KAIL (Liberal Democrat) - 92

Barry WARNE (Green) - 80

Turnout unknown