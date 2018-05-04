PETERBOROUGH CITY COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Surprise Conservative win in Bretton

The Conservatives pulled off a surprise win by taking a seat in Bretton.
Scott Warren ended the dominance of Labour in the ward by defeating Jo Johnson who had moved from East to try and win the seat after Ann Sylvester did not seek re-election.
Mr Warren said: "I'm pleased because of the hard work my team has put in. It's been three years of hard work."
Result
Scott WARREN (Conservative) - 851
Jo JOHNSON (Labour) - 824
Graham WHITEHEAD (UKIP) - 188
Simon KAIL (Liberal Democrat) - 92
Barry WARNE (Green) - 80
Turnout unknown