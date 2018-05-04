PETERBOROUGH CITY COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Raucous scenes as Labour hold onto Central

Loud cheers greeted the victory of Mahboob Hussain in Central ward.
No other result generated as raucous an atmosphere than the Labour councillor's victory.
The result keeps all three seats in Labour's hands.
Former Mayor of Peterborough Mohammad Choudhary, who was standing as an independent, came second.
Mr Mahboob said: "I want to improve Peterborough, especially Central ward."
Result:
Mahboob HUSSAIN (Labour) - 1,794
Mohammad Ayoub CHOUDHARY (Independent) - 659
Louise Catherine COLES (Conservative) - 601
Alan SUMMERSIDE (Liberal Democrat) - 132
Steve WILSON (Green) - 125
Jeff LIPSCOMB (UKIP) - 86
Turnout: 44.98%