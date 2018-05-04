PETERBOROUGH CITY COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Raucous scenes as Labour hold onto Central

Have your say

Loud cheers greeted the victory of Mahboob Hussain in Central ward.

No other result generated as raucous an atmosphere than the Labour councillor's victory.

Labour celebrate Mahboob Hussain's victory

The result keeps all three seats in Labour's hands.

Former Mayor of Peterborough Mohammad Choudhary, who was standing as an independent, came second.

Mr Mahboob said: "I want to improve Peterborough, especially Central ward."

Result:

Mahboob HUSSAIN (Labour) - 1,794

Mohammad Ayoub CHOUDHARY (Independent) - 659

Louise Catherine COLES (Conservative) - 601

Alan SUMMERSIDE (Liberal Democrat) - 132

Steve WILSON (Green) - 125

Jeff LIPSCOMB (UKIP) - 86

Turnout: 44.98%