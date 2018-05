The Liberal Democrats kept hold of all three seats in Paston and Walton after Asif Shaheed was re-elected.

A relieved Mr Shaheed said: "I will keep doing what I've been doing the last eight years which is work for the people of Paston and Walton. Whatever they ask me to look into I will try and resolve for them."

Asif Shaheed (second from right) celebrates his win

Result:

Asif SHAHEED (Liberal Democrat Focus Team) 873

Jonas HOPOGAP YONGA (Labour) 687

Haq NAWAZ (Conservative) 424

Massimo PINTO (UKIP) 186

Joseph WELLS (Green) 114

Turnout: 31%