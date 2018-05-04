PETERBOROUGH CITY COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Crime deputy holds onto Stanground South

Have your say

The Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire held onto his seat in Stanground South.

Conservative Ray Bisby defeated several candidates include former UKIP national leadership contender Lisa Duffy.

Ray Bisby (right) celebrates

The Tories hold all three seats in the ward.

Mr Bisby said: "I'm delighted. It's been a hard fought battle. I want to thank everybody who has voted for me and helped me along the way.

"I'm hoping to continue the work I've been doing to serve the ward as best I can."

Result:

Ray BISBY (Conservative) - 1,080

Tony OTLEY (Labour) - 481

Lisa Ann DUFFY (UKIP) - 92

Julian BRAY - 82

Jon PHILLIPSON BROWN (Green) - 51

Terri HAYNES (Liberal Democrat) - 42

Turnout: 27.8%