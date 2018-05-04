PETERBOROUGH CITY COUNCIL ELECTIONS : Comfortable Liberal Democrat hold in Gunthorpe

It was an comfortable hold for Liberal Democrat Andrew Bond in Gunthorpe.
It was the first election since the other two councillors in the ward had left the Lib Dems to sit as independents.
Mr Bond said: "I'm very proud. I plan on tackling local speeding as I promised, I plan on cleaning the litter up, I plan on removing the fly-tipping and just keeping my promises to my residents."
Result:
Andrew BOND (Liberal Democrat Focus Team) - 1,097
Emily Kate FISHER (Conservative) - 688
Haggai ODEP (Labour) - 205
Anthony Steven LOCKHART (Independent) - 120
Marc BOYLAN-TAYLOR (UKIP) - 92
Cherry BEEBY (Green) - 50
Turnout 35%