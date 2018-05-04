PETERBOROUGH CITY COUNCIL ELECTIONS : Comfortable Liberal Democrat hold in Gunthorpe

It was an comfortable hold for Liberal Democrat Andrew Bond in Gunthorpe.

It was the first election since the other two councillors in the ward had left the Lib Dems to sit as independents.

Andrew Bond with his arm raised after being announced as the winner

Mr Bond said: "I'm very proud. I plan on tackling local speeding as I promised, I plan on cleaning the litter up, I plan on removing the fly-tipping and just keeping my promises to my residents."

Result:

Andrew BOND (Liberal Democrat Focus Team) - 1,097

Emily Kate FISHER (Conservative) - 688

Haggai ODEP (Labour) - 205

Anthony Steven LOCKHART (Independent) - 120

Marc BOYLAN-TAYLOR (UKIP) - 92

Cherry BEEBY (Green) - 50

Turnout 35%