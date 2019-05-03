Peterborough City Council elections 2019 - in photos

With a third of the 60 seats on Peterborough City Council up for grabs there were plenty of surprises with some long-serving councillors shown the door. PT photographer David Lowndes was at The Cresset to capture the action.
Election nights are always filled with drama and excitement and last night was no different.
