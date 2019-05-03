City council elections 2019 at the Cresset. EMN-190305-032722009

Peterborough City Council elections 2019 - in photos

Election nights are always filled with drama and excitement and last night was no different.

With a third of the 60 seats on Peterborough City Council up for grabs there were plenty of surprises with some long-serving councillors shown the door. PT photographer David Lowndes was at The Cresset to capture the action.

Shabina Qayyum and Beki Sellick

1. Peterborough City Council elections

Shabina Qayyum and Beki Sellick
Peterborough Press and PR
Buy a Photo
Steve Allen (right) is congratulated

2. Peterborough City Council elections

Steve Allen (right) is congratulated
Midlands
Buy a Photo
Labour supporters

3. Peterborough City Council elections

Labour supporters
Midlands
Buy a Photo
Chris Wiggin enjoys his win

4. Peterborough City Council elections

Chris Wiggin enjoys his win
Peterborough Press and PR
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 10