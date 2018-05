Have your say

UKIP has just one councillor left after John Okonkowski lost his seat in Orton Longueville.

Council cabinet member Irene Walsh moved from Hargate and Hempsted to take the seat, meaning the Conservatives now hold all three seats in the ward.

Ballots are counted

Result:

Irene WALSH (Conservative) - 850

Heather SKIBSTED (Labour and Co-operative) - 730

John OKONKOWSKI (UKIP) - 322

Daniel GIBBS (Liberal Democrat) - 172

Alex AIREY (Green) - 170

Turnout: 29%