Labour's group leader on Peterborough City Council survived a close call to retain his seat.

Ed Murphy held on by 28 votes to stop the Conservatives holding all three seats in the ward.

Ed Murphy with his arm aloft after winning

He said: "I'm very glad I have been re-elected to serve as a Labour councillor."

Result:

Edward MURPHY (Labour and Co-operative) - 1,285

Paul BRISTOW (Conservative) - 1,257

Mark PERRY (UKIP) - 181

Goran RADIC (Green) - 83

Turnout unknown