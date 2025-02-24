PETERBOROUGH CITY COUNCIL: 'Disappointing' that council housing venture only provided 94 homes since 2016, says councillor

Council looks to sell share in the venture to help reduce debt of about £500m

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Peterborough city councillor says he is disappointed that the authority's joint housing venture with Cross Keys Homes has produced less than 100 homes in the past nine years.

Medesham Homes was established in 2016 as a 50:50 joint venture between Peterborough City Council and Cross Keys Homes, a housing association with the largest share of social housing stock in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its original purpose was to deliver new housing of all types and tenures, including: affordable rent, starter homes, shared equity, market sale, private rented, student accommodation and housing solutions for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, disabled and ex-armed forces personnel.

Peterborough City Council

The venture has since delivered 94 affordable housing units. These include 29 units at Midland Road (completed December 2018), 30 units at Belle Vue in Stanground (completed January 2020), and 35 units at Eye Green (completed June 2020).

Other future development sites within Medesham include Bretton Court, which received planning permission for refurbishment to create 45 apartments in 2024, and Pleasure Fair Car Park.

Cross Keys Homes approached Peterborough City Council last year with a proposal to acquire its half of Medesham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough City Council's shareholder cabinet committee met on Monday, February 24 to discuss the latest updates with the venture.

At the meeting, Councillor Angus Ellis, cabinet member for environment and transport, asked what effects selling the council's share would have on house building in Peterborough.

He said: "For me, the key thing isn't just selling our shares for the financial benefit but improving house building. That's the reason Medesham was brought in in the first place.

"It's disappointing that under 100 homes have been built since 2016. It's absolutely not done what it was set up to do."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Sawyer, adviser to the city council, drew upon his previous experiences at other local authorities. He said: "It's a horses for courses approach.

"In this context, relationships have been challenging which does have relevance. Secondly, [Cross Keys Homes] started with smaller projects and got a bit ambitious about the projects they took on."

He added: "Peterborough desperately needs more affordable homes and needs to work with a number of housing associations in an equal manner, but recognising that Cross Keys is the dominant force in that market.

"It needs to remove that bias that comes from working with a single partner and open up the doors to everybody."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Medesham is owned 100 per cent by Cross Keys, it would be able to access the Homes England Affordable Homes Programme grant through Cross Keys and benefit from Cross Keys’ larger asset base to access borrowing.

The money generated from the sale would go towards reducing the council's debt which stands at around £500 million.

Peterborough City Council has commissioned Deloitte to provide a valuation of the assets included within Medesham.

Emma Riding, the council's service director for financial management told the shareholder cabinet committee: "We want to make sure we are getting the best value out of this transaction".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bretton Court and Pleasure Fair Car Park developments have grown in scale and complexity, meaning they will require more resources than Medesham has access to without the shareholders investing fresh equity, which the council says is not a priority.

Adrian Chapman, the council's executive director of place and economy, said: "This is about opening up the opportunity for conversations with many other developers in the city.

"Their [Cross Keys] performance is more limited in Peterborough than other boroughs. The opportunity here to open up the dialogue with others is a significant benefit."

Council leader Dennis Jones asked if any alternatives to the joint venture with Cross Keys were considered back in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Chapman said: "In 2016, an awful lot of due diligence was carried out and all the appropriate independent legal advice was provided. It was absolutely felt to be the right vehicle."

He added that "everything was well aligned at that point" but noted that "it's a whole world of difference now" in terms of the way housing development is being brought forward.

The council has said that a formal decision on the sale will be presented to the shareholder cabinet committee on March 24 and the cabinet on April 15 for approval.

This would allow the transaction to take place in quarter one of 2025/26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cross Keys Homes said: "CKH are proud developers and managers of high-quality affordable homes and we do set ambitious targets to build quality homes in the areas that need them most.

"We have a track record that demonstrates how we consistently deliver against our ambitions. Since 2016, in addition to the 94 homes delivered through Medesham Homes, we have built almost 3,000 new homes in the region, including just less than 900 within Peterborough.

"We have also completed 315 new homes in the heart of Peterborough city centre at our Indigo development. So, we do not recognise the comment made by Mr Chapman about our performance in the city.

"Similarly, we do not recognise the comments made about our ambition for schemes, nor relationships, other than that we are on occasion frustrated by the inevitable delays to building construction and wider planning matters, in common with the majority of other developers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Progress under the banner of Medesham Homes has been hindered for a number of reasons, however we have always been keen to maximise the great benefits it could bring which is the provision of additional much needed affordable housing in the city.

"We’ve been ready to deliver the Medesham schemes for a number of years which is why we made an offer to purchase the council’s share back in October 2024 and await the council’s response."