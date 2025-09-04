Peterborough City Council and Labour MPs Andrew Pakes and Sam Carling issue statements after resignation of council leader

By Joe Griffin - LDRS
Published 4th Sep 2025, 16:21 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 16:32 BST
An extraordinary full council meeting will be held soon to appoint a new Peterborough City Council leader following the resignation of Cllr Dennis Jones.

It comes after private messages between Cllr Jones and fellow Peterborough city councillor Daisy Blakemore-Creedon were shared on social media.

The messages appeared to show Cllr Jones refer to Rotherham grooming gang victims as "poor white trash" in an exchange which has received significant backlash online.

Cllr Dennis Jones

It is understood The Labour Party suspended Cllr Jones pending an immediate investigation and Peterborough City Council confirmed he will now serve as an independent councillor.

A council spokesperson said: "A formal complaint has been received by the council in relation to this and we are now considering its contents."

Cllr Jones has since apologised and admitted his language was "clearly inappropriate".

A Labour Party spokesperson said the party "expects the highest standards" from members and confirmed that an investigation was ongoing.

Cllr Blakemore-Creedon, who shared a screenshot of the private messages on social media, said: "This isn’t about point-scoring or politics, it’s about people’s safety, dignity, and lived experiences. And no one should ever feel silenced when those values are dismissed so casually."

In the message exchange, Cllr Blakemore-Creedon appeared to message Cllr Jones: "I care about safety and why should immigration put women's safety at risk."

Cllr Jones appeared to respond: "Oh so white British cops f***ing poor white trash in Rotherham is OK, is it? Get a f***ing grip Daisy. You are aiming for populist votes and attention.

"Forgive me but you are bright enough to know what you are doing and, politically, I wish you no luck at all. But you know what you are setting out to do."

The messages have received widespread backlash online from social media users and other politicians.

Labour Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes and Labour North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling said: "It is right that the Labour Party has moved swiftly to suspend Clir Jones and investigate this inappropriate and unacceptable language

"It's also right that Cllr Jones has resigned as leader of the council. We will continue to press for action on the national scandal of abuse and for speedier action by relevant authorities to bring perpetrators to justice and give victims the support and dignity they deserve."

The day’s events means there are now 15 members of the Labour Party on the city council (14 members of Labour and Cooperative Party and one Labour Party), 11 members of the Conservative Party, 11 members of Peterborough First, ten independents, eight Liberal Democrats, and five members of the Green Party.

