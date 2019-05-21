Peterborough chooses its new mayor - IN PHOTOS

Last night saw the annual mayor making ceremony in Peterborough, with councillors choosing the city’s First Citizen for the next 12 months.
Conservative councillor Gul Nawaz was chosen after a fractious vote where he was challenged for the role by Labour’s Cllr Darren Fower. Cllr Diane Lamb was chosen as deputy mayor, also after a vote. PT photographer David Lowndes captured the meeting.
1. Peterborough's mayor making ceremony
Outgoing deputy mayoress (Cllr Judy Fox) and outgoing mayoress (Doreen Roberts) with Cllr Shazia Bashir