Mayormaking at PCC full council meeting for Mayor of Peterborough Coun. Gul Nawaz and Mayoress Amreen Khauser and Deputy Mayoress Diane Lamb EMN-190520-223136009

Peterborough chooses its new mayor - IN PHOTOS

Last night saw the annual mayor making ceremony in Peterborough, with councillors choosing the city’s First Citizen for the next 12 months.

Conservative councillor Gul Nawaz was chosen after a fractious vote where he was challenged for the role by Labour’s Cllr Darren Fower. Cllr Diane Lamb was chosen as deputy mayor, also after a vote. PT photographer David Lowndes captured the meeting.

Outgoing deputy mayoress (Cllr Judy Fox) and outgoing mayoress (Doreen Roberts) with Cllr Shazia Bashir

1. Peterborough's mayor making ceremony

Outgoing deputy mayoress (Cllr Judy Fox) and outgoing mayoress (Doreen Roberts) with Cllr Shazia Bashir
Midlands
JPIMedia Ltd Resell
Buy a Photo
The meeting in the Town Hall

2. Peterborough's mayor making ceremony

The meeting in the Town Hall
Midlands
JPIMedia Ltd Resell
Buy a Photo
Voting in the Town Hall

3. Peterborough's mayor making ceremony

Voting in the Town Hall
Midlands
JPIMedia Ltd Resell
Buy a Photo
Voting in the Town Hall

4. Peterborough's mayor making ceremony

Voting in the Town Hall
Midlands
JPIMedia Ltd Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6