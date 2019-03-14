Peterborough children’s care home for young people with disabilities rated ‘good’ by Ofsted

A children’s home for young people with learning and physical disabilities has been judged as ‘good’ by Ofsted inspectors once again.

Cherry Lodge, run by Peterborough City Council, has now been ranked as good for five consecutive full Ofsted inspections.

The home, based in Orton Goldhay, offers dedicated support for up to eight children with complex needs.

The latest inspection was carried out in January. Inspectors judged that the experiences and progress, help and protection for young people, as well as the effectiveness of leadership and management for the home, were good.

The report states: “Children receive good quality care from a consistent and dedicated staff team. The manager and staff work in partnership with families and professionals to meet each child’s individual complex needs.”

One parent told inspectors: “I think that it is a brilliant service. I was very nervous about her first overnight stay, but it was one of the best decisions that I have ever made. The staff are lovely, they understand her needs and care for her well.”

The report adds: “Children develop good relationships with staff because of the one-to-one work that staff undertake with them. Nurturing practice with familiar staff results in children feeling safe and relaxed.”

Another parent commented: “It is a fantastic home. It’s his second home really. As soon as he walks through the door he makes himself comfortable on his favourite sofa.”

Cllr Sam Smith, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for children’s services, said: “We are rightly proud of the care and support we offer children and young people in Peterborough.

“Cherry Lodge has a proven track record of providing excellent care for children who stay there and the wide range of support services also on offer. The staff are dedicated to their work and I would like to thank them for their continued efforts.

“I am pleased Ofsted has recognised the important contribution Cherry Lodge makes to both children and their carers.”

The council’s children’s services department was also rated as good by Ofsted following a two week inspection in June 2018.