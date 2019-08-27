Peterborough chef wins fight to remain indefinitely in UK after Brexit following high-profile campaign

An award-winning Peterborough chef who claimed he had been denied indefinite leave to remain in the UK after Brexit despite living here for 15 years has been successful with a high-profile campaign.

Dad of two Damian Wawrzyniak (39), a Polish national who owns the House of Feasts restaurant in Eye Green, was expecting to have his Settled Status application approved without any problems when he made his application as he has lived in the UK well past the five-year threshold required for permanent residence.

But he was initially surprised and frustrated when the Home Office said he had only been awarded pre-Settled Status which is generally for EU nationals who do not have five years of continuous residence in the UK.

This would have left him facing uncertainty in the future despite his partner having been granted the right to live in the UK indefinitely.

However, Mr Wawrzyniak was left relieved and delighted after receiving news from the Home Office today (Tuesday) that he had now been granted Settled Status following a high profile campaign which drew the attention of MPs, including Home Secretary Priti Patel who claimed on Twitter the chef had not been denied Settled Status.

Reacting to the news, the businessman, who cooked at the 2012 Olympics and has served the Royal Family, said: “I’m very happy it’s done and dusted.

“I was sure I would get it because of the massive media impact, but there are another 600,000 plus people who do not have the deputy chief of the Home Office calling them like he called me on Saturday.

“I’m very happy and tomorrow will apply for a passport.”

After his struggles with the Home Office Mr Wawrzyniak can only now begin trying to get his two children Settled Status, while he is also now trying to help other people facing the same situation as him to get support with their applications.

The chef, who lives just outside Peterborough, is forwarding on applications from other EU citizens to qualified immigration lawyers offering free advice, with 200 people already getting in touch with him.

A Facebook page has also now been launched.

The Polish national first settled in Cambridge when he moved over from Poland and, he said, started his first job as a chef in Great Yarmouth “the next day”.

The businessman, who employs workers at his restaurant, added: “(MP for Peterborough) Lisa Forbes has helped me a lot. She is coming to my place on Wednesday and we will chat about what to do next.

“There was not a human error here - the software system is to blame.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Mr Wawrzyniak was not denied settled status. He confirmed that he was eligible for pre-settled status when applying, and this is what he was granted.

“Our caseworkers have since helped him to be granted settled status. Anyone needing support can call the Settlement Resolution Centre where hundreds of staff are standing by.

“The EU Settlement Scheme makes it easy for EU citizens and their families to get the status they need to remain in the UK. Over a million people have been granted status so far and they have until at least December 2020 to apply.”

Mr Wawrzyniak also has a Government petition running which calls for the Settled Status process to be changed from an “application” to a “registration”.

So far it has been signed by more than 16,500 people. It requires 100,000 to be considered for a debate in Parliament.

Settled Status is supposed to be available to any EU national who has lived in Britain continuously for five years and gives them the right to live, work, claim benefits or access healthcare in the UK for an indefinite period.

If an EU national does not have five years’ continuous residence in Britain but started living in the UK by either December 31, 2020 or the date of a no-deal Brexit, then they can be granted pre-Settled status.

They will then have to apply again to change this to Settled Status once they have five years’ continuous residence. It also means they have to maintain continuous residence in the UK to ensure they then earn the right to stay.

According to recent government figures, just under one million people have applied to the Settled Status scheme so far.

Of these, 63.6 per cent were granted Settled Status whereas 35.9 per cent received pre-Settled Status.