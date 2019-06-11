Lisa Forbes and Jeremy Corbyn in Peterborough after the Labour by-election victory

Peterborough by-election: The historic campaign in photos

It’s been a remarkable month in Peterborough with the city becoming a hotbed of political activity once a by-election was called.

Former MP Fiona Onasanya was recalled by her constituents after being jailed for perverting the course of justice which led to a five week campaign, followed by the election of Labour’s Lisa Forbes. Here is the story of the by-election campaign as captured by the Peterborough Telegraph in photos.

The Recall Petition for Fiona Onasanya

The notice of the Recall Petition being pinned outside the Town Hall

Patrick O'Flynn (SDP) held a press conference shortly after the by-election was called

A Brexit Party rally at the KingsGate Conference Centre

