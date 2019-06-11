Peterborough by-election: The historic campaign in photos
It’s been a remarkable month in Peterborough with the city becoming a hotbed of political activity once a by-election was called.
Former MP Fiona Onasanya was recalled by her constituents after being jailed for perverting the course of justice which led to a five week campaign, followed by the election of Labour’s Lisa Forbes. Here is the story of the by-election campaign as captured by the Peterborough Telegraph in photos.
1. The Peterborough by-election
The Recall Petition for Fiona Onasanya
2. The Peterborough by-election
The notice of the Recall Petition being pinned outside the Town Hall
3. The Peterborough by-election
Patrick O'Flynn (SDP) held a press conference shortly after the by-election was called
4. The Peterborough by-election
A Brexit Party rally at the KingsGate Conference Centre
