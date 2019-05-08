Peterborough by-election: Lib Dems, Greens and Change UK ‘to put forward single Remain candidate’

The Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Change UK are expected to put forward a single candidate between them to fight the upcoming Peterborough by-election.

The three parties are said to be in talks to choose a unity pro-Remain candidate who they can all back.

Change UK MPs. Photo: Getty

The Lib Dems (Beki Sellick) and Greens (Joseph Wells) have already chosen their candidates for the seat, so at least one of them would have to stand down.

The news was revealed by BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg and confirmed by Change UK’s Anna Soubry, a former Conservative minister, who tweeted: “Happy to confirm that this was initiated by #ChangeUK @ForChange_Now In these extraordinary political times it’s right to get behind @peoplesvote_uk #Remain Independent candidate. We are again putting country before party #Peterborough.”

The Peterborough Telegraph understands a conference call between the three parties is taking place this afternoon to decide who the unity candidate would be.

The PT spoke to Ms Sellick this afternoon who said “no comment”.

The Peterborough Green Party has referred the PT to its national press office, which the PT has contacted.

SDP candidate at the by-election Patrick O’Flynn tweeted: “Hearing that ChangeUK couldn’t find a candidate for Peterborough and have no organisation in the city and hence are offering to back the Green or Lib Dem on a “People’s Vote” ticket. Better than biting off more than they can chew, I guess.”

The by-election is being held due to former MP Fiona Onasanya losing her seat after being jailed earlier this year for perverting the course of justice.

Her prison sentence triggered a Recall Petition which received enough signatures to end her time in Parliament, forcing a by-election.

So far the only other parties to have announced their candidates are: the Conservatives (Paul Bristow), Labour (Lisa Forbes), UKIP (John Whitby), SDP (Mr O’Flynn) and Monster Raving Loony Party (Alan ‘Howling Laud’ Hope).

The Brexit Party, Renew and UKEUP have all indicated they plan to field candidates, while former Labour and Remain MP George Galloway has declared he will stand.

Change UK - formerly The Independent Group - is made up of former Conservative and Labour MPs who support remaining in the European Union.