Peterborough by-election. Lib Dem candidate pleased after nearly quadrupling vote share

The Liberal Democrat candidate at the Peterborough by-election said she was pleased to have nearly quadrupled her share of the vote from two years ago.

Beki Sellick came fourth with a 12.3 per cent vote share, compared to 3.3 per cent at the 2017 General Election.

Beki Sellick with outgoing Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable. Photo: Terry Harris

The by-election was won by Labour's Lisa Forbes, with Brexit Party candidate Mike Greene coming second 683 votes behind.

Conservative Paul Bristow came third with 21.4 per cent of the vote.

Ms Sellick said: "I'm really pleased we managed to get four times the vote share we managed to get two years ago so we really on a rise, we're on our way and making a much bigger impact.

"People were aware of the risks of the Brexit Party candidate, the risks of divisiveness within our society. We're very glad the people of Peterborough rejected it.

"It's very clear in such a Brexit city of Peterborough that the Liberal Democrats are very strong and we were very straightforward on the stop Brexit argument.

"But our message was not just to stop Brexit as a part of our agenda is around inclusiveness and our environmental agenda."