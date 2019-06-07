Peterborough by-election IN PHOTOS

Ms Forbes was confirmed as the new MP at around 2am this morning (Friday) following the count at the KingsGate Conference Centre. Here are photos taken on the night from PT photographer David Lowndes.
View more
Labour’s Lisa Forbes is the new MP for Peterborough after defeating Brexit Party candidate Mike Greene by 638 votes.
Ms Forbes was confirmed as the new MP at around 2am this morning (Friday) following the count at the KingsGate Conference Centre. Here are photos taken on the night from PT photographer David Lowndes.