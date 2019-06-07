Lisa Forbes being congratulated on her win

Peterborough by-election IN PHOTOS

Labour’s Lisa Forbes is the new MP for Peterborough after defeating Brexit Party candidate Mike Greene by 638 votes.

Ms Forbes was confirmed as the new MP at around 2am this morning (Friday) following the count at the KingsGate Conference Centre. Here are photos taken on the night from PT photographer David Lowndes.

1. The by-election count at the KingsGate Conference Centre

2. The by-election count at the KingsGate Conference Centre

Mike Greene

3. The by-election count at the KingsGate Conference Centre

Lisa Forbes being congratulated by Monster Raving Loony Party candidate Alan 'Howling Laud' Hope

4. The by-election count at the KingsGate Conference Centre

