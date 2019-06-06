Peterborough by-election: Everything you need to know from result time to huge media presence

Have your say

Today, voters in the Peterborough constituency will elect their new MP.

Polling stations are open from 7am this morning (Thursday) until 10pm.

The count at the 2017 General Election in Peterborough

Here is everything you need to know about the by-election:

Why is it being held?

Former MP Fiona Onasanya was convicted for perverting the course of justice and jailed for three months, although she only spent four weeks in prison.

This triggered a Recall Petition which needed 10 per cent of her constituents to sign it within a six week period for her to be recalled from Parliament.

In the end, more than 27 per cent signed it.

How many candidates are there?

There are 15. The full list can be found on the Peterborough Telegraph website.

How many eligible voters are there?

70,199.

How many polling stations are open?

49.

What time will the result be announced?

The result is expected to be announced sometime between 3am and 5am on the Friday morning.

How to keep up-to-date

Which other media will be present?

Due to the high-profile nature of the by-election around 100 members of the media will be present. Some broadcasters will be on air from Peterborough throughout the night.