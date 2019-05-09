Peterborough by-election: Every article from a remarkable week in local politics

It has been a remarkable week in Peterborough politics with the major parties - and some new to the pack - turning their attention on the city for the forthcoming by-election.

The past week has seen new candidates announced, one noticeable personality drop out, and speculation galore. Not to mention a high profile visit from Nigel Farage.

Clockwise from top left: Nigel Farage, George Galloway, Change UK MPs and Fiona Onasanya

Struggling to keep up with what’s been happening? Here is a round-up from the past week with every article published on the June 6 by-election:

. It was revealed Mr Farage’s new Brexit Party was holding a rally in Peterborough

. A writ calling the by-election was moved in the House of Commons

. Fiona Onasanya, whose recall from Parliament triggered the by-election, announced she would not stand

. The new UK European Union Party (UKEUP) said it would be putting up a candidate who would call for Brexit to be scrapped without a public vote

. The national media reported that Annunziata Rees-Mogg, the sister of Conservative MP Jacob, wanted to stand as the Brexit Party candidate

. Ms Reeg-Mogg denied this more than 24 hours later

. It was then rumoured that former city MP Stewart Jackson would be the Brexit Party candidate, but he swiftly denied this

. SDP candidate Patrick O’Flynn launched his campaign by promoting his Brexit credentials and questioning Mr Farage’s commitment to the NHS

. Mr Farage told the Peterborough audience at his party’s rally that it will “change politics in this great nation forever”

. A photo gallery from the rally

. It was revealed the Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Change UK were considering putting forward a single candidate between them, despite the Lib Dems and Greens having already selected candidates

. Secret Millionaire Mike Greene was revealed as the Brexit Party candidate

. Peterborough Green Party announced it would be fielding its own candidate, scuppering any deal with the Lib Dems and Change UK

. Former Labour and Respect MP George Galloway announced he was withdrawing from the contest after missing out on the Brexit Party nomination