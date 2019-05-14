Peterborough by-election candidates grilled on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme

Have your say

The Peterborough by-election featured on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning.

Several of the candidates faced some tough questions from the BBC’s Ross Hawkins during the segment, which featured shortly before the 7.30am news.

The by-election is being held on Thursday, June 6 after MP Fiona Onasanya was recalled by her constituents.

The piece can be heard on the BBC website from one hour, 23 minutes and 58 seconds in by clicking this link (or copy and paste https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m00050nr).

