Tomorrow (Thursday) sees a by-election in Peterborough to choose the city’s new MP.

Fifteen candidates are standing to replace former MP Fiona Onasanya, who was ousted by constituents through a Recall Petition which was triggered after she was jailed for perverting the course of justice. The three month prison sentence was handed out after a jury found her guilty of lying about a speeding ticket. Ahead of the vote the Peterborough Telegraph asked what the dominant issue for voters will be at the by-election. These are the results:

1. Brexit 1,036 votes

2. Crime 89

3. Housing 73

4. Education 67

