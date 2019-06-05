Peterborough Brexit Party candidate denies claims in The Guardian over involvement with housing firm

Brexit Party candidate Mike Greene has denied being a director of a company which made money from buying and selling the freeholds of hundreds of new homes.

An article in The Guardian alleged Mr Greene was between February 2012 and July 2014 an office holder in E&J Ground Rents No4 llp which bought up freeholds before charging homeowners for the land their house was built on.

Mike Greene

The Government has committed to cracking down on leasehold practices. The PT asked Mr Greene for a comment but did not receive a response by the time we went to press. However, a spokesman told The Guardian that Greene was a member, and not a director, of E&J No4 and was never an active participant in running the investment vehicle. He added: “He never actually owned the freeholds. This was about ground rents, which are seen as a safe investment.”