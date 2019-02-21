Peterborough and Cambridgeshire receive £11.5m devolved adult education funding from government

Peterborough and Cambridgeshire has received its first tranche of devolved funding from the Government for adult education.

The Government has given £11.5 million to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority - the county’s mayoral authority.

The funding is for the 2019/20 financial year.

The combined authority said with the devolved funding it can “better ensure the delivery of quality adult education across the local area that targets local skills gaps and joins up the skills system”.

Mayor James Palmer, the leader of the combined authority, said: “Skills are absolutely critical to the success of our area. Through the devolution of these funds we have the ability to better tailor adult education to meet the needs of both local residents and businesses to ensure their combined success both now and in the future.

“We welcome this initial £11.5 million allocation and look forward to working with providers to deliver the high-quality adult education that our learners deserve. We are busy building effective working relationships with providers to deliver flexible training and education to meet these local needs.”

The Adult Education Board team at the combined authority are in the process of allocating funding to local colleges, local authorities and training providers and anticipate finalising these allocations in the spring.