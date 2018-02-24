Permit applications go online only

Residents making applications for parking permits will have to use the city council’s website from today (Thursday).

Peterborough City Council is closing the cash office on March 14 . From mid-March applying for Taxi Licensing will become a wholly online process as well. In addition, in March, applications for Blue Badges, Community Transport, and other payments will be available www.peterborough.gov.uk.

Councillor David Seaton, Cabinet Member for Resources, said: “Over the last decade, the changes brought about by the internet are nothing short of dramatic, and we need to acknowledge that the majority of customers now prefer the convenience of digital service. Most British adults now bank online, and 90 per cent of people have used internet shopping. However, we also acknowledge that a small minority of people still prefer to pay their bills with cash. Once the Cash Office permanently closes, on 14 March, customers will still be able make payments to the council with cash at more than 100 locations across the city. They’ll simply need to take their printed bills with them to their local Post Office or Payzone outlet. Alternatively, they can visit their bank.”