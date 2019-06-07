Pensioner charged with murder after victim dies more than 13 years after assault

A man has appeared in court charged with murder in connection with an assault which resulted in the death of the victim more than 13 years later.

Bakri Siraj-Eldin (79) appeared at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, June 6).

Crown court news

In 2004, Siraj-Eldin was convicted of wounding 23-year-old Alexander Lloyd with intent in an attack in Hills Road, Cambridge, the previous year and served a prison sentence.

However, in 2017, Mr Lloyd, who had suffered irreversible brain damage and paralysis as a result of the assault, died.

Siraj-Eldin was released on bail to attend the same court on July 11.