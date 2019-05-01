Outspoken ex-MP George Galloway announces he will stand in Peterborough by-election

George Galloway has announced he will stand in the upcoming by-election in Peterborough.

The outspoken ex-Labour and Respect MP, who also starred on Celebrity Big Brother, made the announcement on Twitter shortly after it was confirmed a Recall Petition to remove sitting MP Fiona Onasanya had been successful.

Mr Galloway tweeted: “I intend to stand in the forthcoming parliamentary by-election in Peterborough. More follows...”

Leave supporter Mr Galloway has not indicated if he is standing for a party or as an independent.

If he does stand he will be the eighth confirmed candidate for the by-election on June 6, although two other parties have also confirmed they intend to select candidates to fight the seat.