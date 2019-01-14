Opposition to asphalt plant

Concerns have been raised over a proposed new asphalt plant which would provide materials for construction projects in parts of the county.

The plant run by Tarmac would be situated at unused rail sidings in Maskew Avenue in between the rail line and Bourges Boulevard.

It would be a short distance from one of two Gladstone Primary Academy sites and Gladstone Park Community Centre.

Simon Martin, director of primary education for Thomas Deacon Education Trust, which runs the academy, said the trust will be objecting to the plans.

He stated: “As a trust we will oppose any plans that we believe could have a negative impact upon the children and the academy.”

Plans submitted to Peterborough City Council reveal Tarmac wants permission to operate routinely between 6am and 11pm, and 24 hours a day on 75 occasions a year.

Labour councillor Ansar Ali said he was worried about the potential pollution risk, and urged residents to comment on the application.

He stated: “Many residents have expressed concerns to me about this development. They feel it’s going to be a health risk.

“We already have a lot of health problems in the area. Life expectancy is some years less than other areas.”

Planning consent would lead to the creation of at least 10 jobs.

Materials for the plant would be brought in via rail, while Tarmac wants a new access road to the sidings and additional facilities on site.

A spokesperson for the firm said it has undertaken “substantial studies” including air quality and noise assessments to ensure “minimal impact on the area”.

She added: “We are committed to being a good neighbour and working with the local community. If the application is successful, continued monitoring of air quality and noise impact will be undertaken, which we hope will allay any concerns.”

To comment on the plans, visit the planning application online, register at www.peterborough.gov.uk and search 18/02048/FUL.