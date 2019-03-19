Opening day of Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya Recall Petition - in photos

A Recall Petition to remove MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya from her role opened today (Tuesday, March 19).

The MP was convicted in December at the Old Bailey for perverting the course of justice and sentenced in February to three months in prison, of which she served four weeks. Due to her custodial sentence the Recall Petition was automatically launched after Ms Onasanya failed to overturn her conviction for lying about who was driving her car when it was caught speeding in Thorney in July 2017. If 10 per cent of her constituents (6,967 people) sign the petition within a six week period then she will lose her seat and a by-election will be triggered. The MP was expelled by the Labour Party the day after her conviction and is currently sitting as an independent. The media are legally not allowed to report on how good the turnout appears to be, or publish any statement that could indicate if an individual has signed the petition or not. But the Peterborough Telegraph has been out this morning speaking to residents and capturing the opening day of the Recall Petition.

1. Fiona Onasanya Recall Petition opening day MP Fiona Onasanya outside her home in Peterborough as the Recall Petition opened up. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire PA Buy a Photo

2. Fiona Onasanya Recall Petition opening day MP Fiona Onasanya outside her home in Peterborough as the Recall Petition opened up. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire PA Buy a Photo

3. Fiona Onasanya Recall Petition opening day MP Fiona Onasanya outside her home in Peterborough as the Recall Petition opened up. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire PA Buy a Photo

4. Fiona Onasanya Recall Petition opening day The signing place at Bedford Hall, Thorney Freelance JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

View more