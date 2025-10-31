Old pub renovation among 8 notable Peterborough planning decisions in October

The former Cherry Tree pub in Woodston will be renovated as part of a wider development for a new 80-bed care home.
Another former pub called the Dog in a Doublet, known for featuring on Channel 4’s Four In a Bed, will also be renovated but converted into a family home.
Meanwhile, a new hospital in Thorpe Wood was approved by planners.
1. Peterborough planning roundup
2. Cherry Tree pub
The Cherry Tree on Oundle Road, Woodston, was once a thriving pub and a favourite of football fans. It has remained vacant since it closed in 2016 and, despite a campaign being launched to save it in 2020, it was sold to developers for more than £400,000 in the same year. Synergy Care Developments and Muller Property Group have now received full planning permission from Peterborough City Council to build an 80-bed care home on the site, with the pub building to be reinstated for residents. The care home entrance will sit behind the pub on Oundle Road, which will become a café/bistro. Photo: Google
3. Thorpe Wood Hospital
Proposals from WW Medical Ltd for a new medical facility in Thorpe Wood were approved. The facility, to be named Thorpe Wood Hospital, will serve as an extension to the nearby Fitzwilliam Hospital in South Bretton. The development, whilst functioning as a private medical facility, will typically have a split of 60 per cent NHS cases and 40 per cent private insurance cases. Photo: WW Medical Ltd
4. Dog in a Doublet
Quaffins Ltd applied to Peterborough City Council for planning permission in December 2024 to change the use of the Dog In A Doublet pub on North Bank in Thorney. The once-popular pub, which featured on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed, was previously run by former MasterChef contestant John McGinn but has remained vacant since 2023. Plans for the building, which were approved by city council planners, will see the empty property transformed into a private five-bedroom home. Photo: Google