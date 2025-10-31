Old pub renovation among 8 notable Peterborough planning decisions in October

2 . Cherry Tree pub

The Cherry Tree on Oundle Road, Woodston, was once a thriving pub and a favourite of football fans. It has remained vacant since it closed in 2016 and, despite a campaign being launched to save it in 2020, it was sold to developers for more than £400,000 in the same year. Synergy Care Developments and Muller Property Group have now received full planning permission from Peterborough City Council to build an 80-bed care home on the site, with the pub building to be reinstated for residents. The care home entrance will sit behind the pub on Oundle Road, which will become a café/bistro. Photo: Google