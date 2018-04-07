Not long left to register to vote for Peterborough elections

If you are not going to be able to cast your vote in person at your polling station in the forthcoming council and parish elections, you do not have long left to register for a proxy or postal vote.

If you know you cannot vote in person you have two options. You can either apply for a postal vote by 5pm on Wednesday, April 18 or apply for a proxy vote - to allow another to vote on your behalf - by 5pm on Wednesday, April 25.

The elections will take place on May 3. Most people living in the Peterborough City Council area, who will be 18 or over on polling day and are already on the electoral register, will be able to vote in the elections.

The deadline to register to vote is April 17.

Rachel Edwards, Peterborough City Council’s head of constitutional services, said: “It may be the case that you cannot get to your polling station on the day - perhaps you will be on holiday or have medical issues that will prevent you attending in person. If you are already registered to vote, you can apply for a postal or proxy vote instead.”

This year, Peterborough City Council has chosen to be part of a Voter Pilot Scheme which has been launched by the Cabinet Office to bring in tougher measures to strengthen its voting process in the run up to the forthcoming elections on May 3.

In Peterborough the strengthened measure will apply to postal and proxy voters only.

You must be registered to vote to apply for a proxy or postal vote.

The fastest way to do this is by visiting www.gov.uk/register-to-vote. Residents can also visit the Town Hall in Bridge Street to register.

You must bring documents to verify your name and address (a utility bill or council tax bill) and either a passport or driving licence that includes a photograph.

Proxy votes are when you appoint someone you trust to vote on your behalf. The deadline for applications is 5pm on Wednesday, April 25. You must be already be registered to vote to apply for a proxy vote.

When you apply for a proxy vote you have to provide a reason. You can apply for a proxy vote if:

. You are unable to go to the polling station for one particular election, for example, if you are away on holiday

. You have a physical condition that means you cannot go to the polling station on election day

. Your employment means that you cannot go to the polling station on election day

. Your attendance on an educational course means that you cannot go to the polling station on election day

. You are a British citizen living overseas

. You are a crown servant or a member of Her Majesty’s Armed Forces.

With the exception of those who are registered blind, you may have to get someone to support your application to confirm that your reason for applying to vote by proxy is valid.

Proxy vote application forms are available to download on the city council’s website www.peterborough.gov.uk, by calling the electoral services team on 01733 452249 or emailing electoral.services@peterborough.gov.uk.

After completing the form you will need to print it, sign it and send it back to Peterborough City Council, Electoral Registration Officer, Electoral Services, Bridge Street, Town Hall, Peterborough, PE1 1GF.

NEW FOR 2018 - If the application is successful, the proxy voter (the person going to the polling station) must bring photographic ID to gain access to your ballot paper.

Individuals without photographic ID will need to source this from Peterborough Town Hall prior to the elections taking place.

Postal votes are where your ballot paper arrives in the post. It is essential that you complete your vote yourself before posting it back.

Postal vote application forms are available to download on the city council’s website www.peterborough.gov.uk, by calling the electoral services team on 01733 452249 or emailing electoral.services@peterborough.gov.uk.

After completing the form you will need to print it, sign it and send it back to Peterborough City Council, Electoral Registration Officer, Electoral Services, Bridge Street, Town Hall, Peterborough, PE1 1GF.

NEW FOR 2018 - These include officers hand delivering postal voting packs and completing face to face surveys with postal voters to stress the importance of completing the vote themselves.

A second round of face to face surveys will be completed after the postal vote returns, to check residents put an X in the box themselves. All face to face surveys will be completed at random computer generated addresses throughout the city over the coming weeks.

The voter pilot scheme is being run alongside a new campaign ‘Your Vote is Yours Alone’ to help prevent electoral fraud ahead of May’s local elections. It raises awareness of what constitutes unacceptable pressure to influence whether or how someone casts their vote.

The campaign is being run by local authorities with the support of the Electoral Commission and Crimestoppers, the anonymous crime reporting charity.

The city council has set up an election fraud hotline and anyone who has any concerns can report them by calling (01733) 452277.

If you believe an act of malpractice is ongoing call police on 101 or 999. For general enquiries about the elections call (01733) 452249.

For more information on the elections visit https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/elections.

If you cannot find what you’re looking for on the council’s website, you can also call the elections helpline on 01733 452249 or email electoral.services@peterborough.gov.uk.