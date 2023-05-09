News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
1 hour ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
4 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
5 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
6 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
8 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Nigel Farage to bring controversial GB News show to Peterborough

For security reasons, those attending will not be told the venue until the day before.

By Ben Jones
Published 9th May 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:36 BST

Peterborough has been selected as a venue for Nigel Farage's ‘Farage at Large’ tour.

The former UK Independence Party leader now hosts a show on GB news, which he is taking to several cities in the country between May and July.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peterborough has been selected as a location for the tour on May 25 between 7pm and 8pm.

Nigel Farage on the campaign trail in Peterborough.Nigel Farage on the campaign trail in Peterborough.
Nigel Farage on the campaign trail in Peterborough.
Most Popular

Organisers have said that, for security reasons, people who buy tickets will not be told the venue until 24 hours prior to the event.

The event page says: “Join Nigel Farage as he travels the country for his live GB News show 'Farage at Large'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Over a pint he'll debate the tough subjects of the day, interview guests and host a Q&A with the audience which will be broadcast live across the UK on TV and radio.”

Farage heavily targeted Peterborough’s seat in the House of Commons in his role at Brexit Party Leader during the city’s by-election in 2019.

In the end, party candidate Mike Greene was beaten into second by Labour’s Lisa Forbes by a margin of 683. Current MP Paul Bristow was beaten into third.

Related topics:Nigel FaragePeterboroughPaul BristowOrganisersHouse of CommonsBrexit