Peterborough has been selected as a venue for Nigel Farage's ‘Farage at Large’ tour.

The former UK Independence Party leader now hosts a show on GB news, which he is taking to several cities in the country between May and July.

Peterborough has been selected as a location for the tour on May 25 between 7pm and 8pm.

Nigel Farage on the campaign trail in Peterborough.

Organisers have said that, for security reasons, people who buy tickets will not be told the venue until 24 hours prior to the event.

The event page says: “Join Nigel Farage as he travels the country for his live GB News show 'Farage at Large'.

“Over a pint he'll debate the tough subjects of the day, interview guests and host a Q&A with the audience which will be broadcast live across the UK on TV and radio.”

Farage heavily targeted Peterborough’s seat in the House of Commons in his role at Brexit Party Leader during the city’s by-election in 2019.