Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party ‘likely to stand’ if by-election held in Peterborough

Nigel Farage’s new Brexit Party is “likely to stand” in Peterborough if there is a by-election, it is being reported.

A Recall Petition against sitting independent MP Fiona Onasanya finishes tomorrow (Wednesday), which if 10 per cent of her constituents sign will see her ousted from her seat and a by-election called.

Nigel Farage speaking at the KingsGate Conference Centre in Peterborough

The petition was triggered automatically after Ms Onasanya failed to overturn a conviction for perverting the course of justice after lying about who was driving her car when it was caught speeding in Thorney in July 2017.

She was sentenced to three months in prison for the crime but only served four weeks before being released on licence.

Labour expelled her the day after her conviction.

According to polls the Brexit Party could win the European elections held on May 23.

The Times is today quoting a spokesman for the party who said that if a by-election was called in Peterborough “it is highly likely we will stand. We would be fighting Peterborough to win it”.

Peterborough delivered a 61 per cent Leave vote at the 2016 referendum.

The confirmed candidates if there is a by-election are: Paul Bristow (Conservative), Lisa Forbes (Labour), Beki Sellick (Liberal Democrat), John Whitby (UKIP), Joseph Wells (Green Party), Patrick O’Flynn (SDP) and Alan “Howling Laud” Hope (Monster Raving Loony Party).

The centrist Renew Party, which is anti-Brexit, has revealed it intends to stands in the city should a vote be held later this year.

Mr Farage has previously denied rumours he would stand in Peterborough if there is a by-election, and there is no suggestion he would be the chosen candidate if the Brexit Party does stand.

The former UKIP leader has made previous visits to the city, including in the run-up to the referendum.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the Brexit Party for comment.